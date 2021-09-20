HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Employee Benefits, Health & Wellbeing 2021
28th September & 5th October
Register for Free

Labour crisis | These industries need more staff DESPERATELY

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
These industries need more staff DESPERATELY

The UK is currently in the throes of a labour crisis, which is having a detrimental impact on the nation’s economy.

According to the latest data published by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC), as reported by Sky News, there were 1.66million open job vacancies at the end of August, with that number set to continue rising in the coming months.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

How should HR network after 'Freedom Day'?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

QR codes & lanyards | How should HR network after 'Freedom Day'?

  • Feature
  • 8 mins read
Coronavirus Action Support
Coronavirus Action Support
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

NHS | Coronavirus Action Support

  • Insight
  • 2 mins read
A day in the life of... Katherine Easter, Chief People Officer, Pension Protection Fund
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

myGV Community | A day in the life of... Katherine Easter, Chief People Officer, Pension Protection Fund

  • Magazine
  • 6 mins read
UK sectors hit hardest by self-isolation - here's how Gov is responding
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Pingdemic' | UK sectors hit hardest by self-isolation - here's how Gov is responding

  • News
  • 3 mins read
The battle for top young talent 2021 - How to attract, engage & hire Gen Z professionals
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The battle for top young talent 2021 - How to attract, engage & hire Gen Z professionals

  • Webinar
  • Register Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence