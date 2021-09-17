HR boss blames #MeToo movement after being sacked over 'sexist' comments

A funeral home’s HR boss, who was sacked after being found guilty of making ‘demeaning’ and sexist comments towards female workers, told an employment tribunal that he felt the Me Too movement had influenced his dismissal.

Mike Hartley was fired from his role as a client liaison and HR manager with Blackpool-based funeral firm D Hollowell & Sons, after being accused of making a series of inappropriate remarks to young, female colleagues, including "sweet", "love", "chick" and "honey".