HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Employee Benefits, Health & Wellbeing 2021
28th September & 5th October
Register for Free

'Chick' & 'babe' | HR boss blames #MeToo movement after being sacked over 'sexist' comments

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
HR boss blames #MeToo movement after being sacked over 'sexist' comments

A funeral home’s HR boss, who was sacked after being found guilty of making ‘demeaning’ and sexist comments towards female workers, told an employment tribunal that he felt the Me Too movement had influenced his dismissal.

Mike Hartley was fired from his role as a client liaison and HR manager with Blackpool-based funeral firm D Hollowell & Sons, after being accused of making a series of inappropriate remarks to young, female colleagues, including "sweet", "love", "chick" and "honey".

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HRD shares tips for virtual interview process success
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Dropbox | HRD shares tips for virtual interview process success

Feature
3 mins read
3 ways to create more inclusive onboarding experiences
Sterling
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Diverse recruiting | 3 ways to create more inclusive onboarding experiences

Insight
4 mins read
Jasmin Mantel, Head of HR at SAP UK
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Star Interview | Jasmin Mantel, Head of HR at SAP UK

Magazine
6 mins read
Gousto's Head of People reveals how they're empowering staff with flexi work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Enhances thriving' | Gousto's Head of People reveals how they're empowering staff with flexi work

News
3 mins read
DEI Toolkit: Starting your Diversity, Equity & Inclusion journey
Culture Amp
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

DEI Toolkit: Starting your Diversity, Equity & Inclusion journey

Webinar
Register Now
Building a Resilient Workforce in the UK’s New Normal
Humanforce
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Building a Resilient Workforce in the UK’s New Normal

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence