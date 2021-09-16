HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Employee Benefits, Health & Wellbeing 2021
28th September & 5th October
Register for Free

‘Blueprint for future’ | What is a 'people & culture philosophy' - should you have one?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
What is a 'people & culture philosophy' - should you have one?

With company culture a top agenda item for HR, this myGrapevine+ feature looks at why one employer is building a ‘people and culture philosophy’ and whether all organisations should have one.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+, and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Related Content

Why maintaining relationships with former staff makes business sense
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'M&S Family' | Why maintaining relationships with former staff makes business sense

Feature
4 mins read
3 tips to transform internal communication and battle the 'pingdemic'
Quinyx
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Culture | 3 tips to transform internal communication and battle the 'pingdemic'

Insight
4 mins read
Gousto's Head of People reveals how they're empowering staff with flexi work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Enhances thriving' | Gousto's Head of People reveals how they're empowering staff with flexi work

News
3 mins read
Could unlimited time off benefit the HR agenda?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | Could unlimited time off benefit the HR agenda?

Podcast
14 mins
Is employee engagement the key to post-pandemic success?
Humanforce
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Is employee engagement the key to post-pandemic success?

Webinar
Register Now
Building a Resilient Workforce in the UK’s New Normal
Humanforce
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Building a Resilient Workforce in the UK’s New Normal

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence