Digital working | New tech is overwhelming HR, claims new data

New tech is overwhelming HR, claims new data

In an ironic twist, following a year that has made technological comms invaluable, an overload of digital tools designed to boost efficiency could be hindering workers’ productivity.

That’s according to research from Personio, which found that over a third of employees (37%) report that there are too many different digital tools to use, and 36% state that working across different tools disrupts their productive flow.

