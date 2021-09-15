UK's top 10 'family-friendly' employers

American Express, Citigroup, and the Crown Prosecution Service are among the top ‘family-friendly’ employers in the UK, new research has found.
Working Families, the UK’s work-life balance charity, has released its annual Top Ten Employers report, which includes a range of organisations from across sectors including in banking and charity.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.