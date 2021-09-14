HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Social inequality | Is PwC about to reveal it pays working class staff LESS?

Is PwC about to reveal it pays working class staff LESS?

PwC is reportedly set to publish data about the pay gap between its employees from different social classes.

As first reported by This Is Money, and later City AM, the major accounting firm is set to release details later this week of the pay differences between staff from a 'lower socio-economic background' at one end, and the 'professional' class at the other.

