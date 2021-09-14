Job vacancies hit record high as 'hiring crisis' continues

It was revealed today that job vacancies within the UK have hit a new record high, as economic recovery following the coronavirus pandemic continues.
According to the ONS’ latest data report, the volume of vacancies in the three months to August of 2021 rose above the one million mark for the first time since the records began, back in 2001.
