Frustrated home workers in danger of causing IT 'security crisis'

Stringent security measures were an immediate concern in the move to home working, as gaining access to sensitive information and work-based discussions progressed remotely. However, new data from HP has found that younger workers are growing frustrated over accessibility.

In fact, the data found that over half of 18–24-year-olds are more worried about meeting deadlines than exposing their organization to a data breach, suggesting a growing level of apathy that may well result in fatal errors.