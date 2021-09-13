Hiring over-70s could add BILLIONS to UK economy and create 'vibrant' workforce

One in ten over-70s are choosing to either head back to or stay longer in part or full-time work as a direct result of the pandemic - a trend which could see billions of pounds pour into the UK economy, according to a new study.

Results from the Retirement Villages Group’s ‘Back on Track’ research shows that, post-lockdown, slowing down is the last thing on the minds of many older adults. In fact, one in three (36%) over 70s say that they have spent the last 16 months reflecting on their life goals, leading to an increased desire to now make up for lost time in both their personal and professional lives.