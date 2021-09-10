HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Employee Benefits, Health & Wellbeing 2021
28th September & 5th October
Register for Free

World Suicide Prevention Day | Fujitsu lead reveals top tips for a mental health strategy

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Fujitsu lead reveals top tips for a mental health strategy

In line with World Suicide Prevention Day, this myGrapevine+ feature shares exclusive tips from Fujitsu’s Head of Diversity, Inclusion and Wellbeing about what should go into a work mental health strategy.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+, and is only available as part of our premium membership. Upgrade to myGrapevine+ to read on…

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Related Content

Why HR shouldn't dismiss 'languishing' as just another buzzword
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Feeling blah' | Why HR shouldn't dismiss 'languishing' as just another buzzword

Feature
7 mins read
How to get your employees engaged with their benefits - top tips for HR
Legal & General
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Know your people | How to get your employees engaged with their benefits - top tips for HR

Insight
6 mins read
Can learning journeys help develop effective leadership?
Ken Blanchard
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | Can learning journeys help develop effective leadership?

Magazine
5 mins read
Should you support your staff if they speak out on social media?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Marcus Rashford abuse | Should you support your staff if they speak out on social media?

News
4 mins read
The rise of employee wellbeing in a post pandemic world
Legal & General
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The rise of employee wellbeing in a post pandemic world

Webinar
Watch On Demand
Building a Resilient Workforce in the UK’s New Normal
Humanforce
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Building a Resilient Workforce in the UK’s New Normal

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence