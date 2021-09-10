Could employers help solve the 'housing crisis'?

On a housing landscape where it is increasingly difficult for certain groups to afford homes, and where there is increased want for many employees to leave urban centres and get onto the property ladder – or change their living conditions – employers need to be aware of this change in dynamic.

This is why on this week’s podcast, Dan Cave, Head of Content at Executive Grapevine Digital Media sits down with Kieran Howells, Deputy Editor at Executive Grapevine Digital Media to explore if, on a difficult talent landscape, businesses should consider helping staff to get on the property ladder and whether this would benefit their own agenda, too.