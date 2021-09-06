How to avert a social media scandal

In this myGrapevine+ exclusive feature, we hear from Richard Harris, Chief Legal Officer at Robert Walters Group and Advita Patel, director of CommsRebel and co-founder of Leader Like Me, on:

Why it’s important for organisations to know where they stand on certain issues such as Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ+ rights

The vital balancing act between freedom of expression and employee responsibility

Knowing when to step in and when it’s inappropriate to do so

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership. Upgrade to myGrapevine+ to read more...