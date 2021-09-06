BBC under fire after claims 'bullies' still working despite HR complaints

The BBC has been accused of breaking its own ‘zero tolerance’ stance on bullying, after it was revealed that dozens of staff still work for the broadcaster despite being found guilty of workplace wrongdoing.

Figures obtained by The Times via the Freedom of Information Act revealed that the BBC fully or partially upheld 33 out of 154 bullying and harassment cases over the past two years. However, only one person was sacked following one of these internal investigations, the FOI request revealed.