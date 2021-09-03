Staff are being sacked over video call mistakes - here's why

A quarter of bosses have admitted to sacking an employee because of a ‘Zoom blunder’, according to new research, reported on by CBS.
The study from Wakefield Research, which questioned more than 200 US executives with a minimum seniority of Vice President at companies of 500+ employees, found that one in four bosses had indeed dismissed a worker over a mistake they made on a video call.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.