Function rises to pandemic challenges & IMPROVES mental health support

HR departments have certainly been busier than ever over the past 18 months and, understandably, many may have struggled to keep up with the needs of their staff.
However, new research suggests that, despite the chaos, HR’s support for employee mental health has IMPROVED during the pandemic.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.