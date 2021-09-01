Four-day week arrives in UK as Scotland rolls out £10m trial

Increasingly, businesses and even several nations have been experimenting with four-day working weeks in a bid to boost productivity and workplace wellbeing.
And now, the concept has reached the UK, with a report confirming that the Scottish Government will roll out its own trial of fewer working days – without a reduction in pay – in a pilot ministers say could help sustain jobs and enhance the wellbeing of its citizens.
