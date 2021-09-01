Boss 'wanted to bet' on pregnant worker's weight - tribunal awards her £30k

A marketing executive whose boss allegedly joked about placing bets on how much weight she would gain while she was pregnant has been awarded £30,000 in damages, according to an employment tribunal.
The Times has reported that Sally-Anne Shipp told a hearing she was questioned by male colleagues at delivery firm CitySprint over whether her baby had been planned and whether she had stopped using contraception.
