TUC calls for FOUR MORE bank holidays - but big warnings over impact of extra time off

The TUC this week called on lawmakers to increase the volume of bank holiday weekends for those in Britain, calling the current number ‘stingy’.
Professionals in England today returned to work following the final bank holiday until the festive season. For many, the long weekend will have been a much-needed respite in a year that has tested them both mentally and physically.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.