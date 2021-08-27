Growing number of Brits using dating apps to find jobs

Dating apps such as Bumble and Tinder are an intrinsic part of dating in the modern age, but could they also be useful tools for networking? According to new data from tech giant Kaspersky, the answer may be yes.
The company recently surveyed over 18,000 people from 27 countries around the globe and discovered that 66% of respondents had managed to make successful professional connections through an app specifically designed for dating.
