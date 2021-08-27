Candidate calls 999 to 'check on job application' - & other bizarre hiring tales

A would-be police officer destroyed his chances of a job after ringing 999 to find out how his application was getting along.
The Daily Mail reported that the prospective North Wales Police candidate lost out on the £21,000-a-year job after his emergency call was reported to senior officers.
