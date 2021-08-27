How HR can help staff make the most of a bank holiday weekend

With the bank holiday weekend approaching its end, many employees will be enjoying a final few hours of a well-earned extended break to help them rest and recharge.
With the events of the past 18 months, it has arguably never been more crucial for employees and HR to properly relax and recuperate so that they are ready to hit the ground running when they return for a new working week.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.