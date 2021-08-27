HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Past, present and future: How Virgin Media & Bonhams transformed their learning, performance and employee engagement strategy
Watch Now

'Unwind & destress' | How Nike is tackling employee mental health

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How Nike is tackling employee mental health

The sportwear behemoth Nike is one of the latest firms deploying initiatives to tackle employee mental health and to prevent burnout.

Yahoo! Life reported that the brand has closed all of its global offices this week to give staff extra time off to recuperate and recover. This move was reportedly confirmed to FN.

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Related Content

Why Grant Thornton is opening its doors to refugee talent
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Talent attraction | Why Grant Thornton is opening its doors to refugee talent

Feature
5 mins read
Key findings from industry-leading employee wellbeing report
Quinyx
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Fulfilling work life | Key findings from industry-leading employee wellbeing report

Insight
4 mins read
A day in the life of... Katherine Easter, Chief People Officer, Pension Protection Fund
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

myGV Community | A day in the life of... Katherine Easter, Chief People Officer, Pension Protection Fund

Magazine
6 mins read
Over 9 in 10 firms say improving staff experience is a top priority
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Imperative for employers' | Over 9 in 10 firms say improving staff experience is a top priority

News
3 mins read
How to Reconnect Your People with Your Company’s Purpose
Poppulo
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

How to Reconnect Your People with Your Company’s Purpose

Webinar
Register Now
Your people have spoken: A guide to the ultimate employee engagement strategy
Blackhawk Network
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Your people have spoken: A guide to the ultimate employee engagement strategy

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence