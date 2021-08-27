How Nike is tackling employee mental health

The sportwear behemoth Nike is one of the latest firms deploying initiatives to tackle employee mental health and to prevent burnout.
Yahoo! Life reported that the brand has closed all of its global offices this week to give staff extra time off to recuperate and recover. This move was reportedly confirmed to FN.
Upgrade to access
This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.
myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.
- Access to exclusive member-only content including:
- The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
- Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
- Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
- Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.
First month just £1! *
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.