Remote working trailblazers reveal office return plan

Video conferencing firm Zoom, which has been at the forefront of the widescale global move to remote working, announced this week that its staff would be returning to the office – at least part time.
The company confirmed that it would adopt a hybrid working model going forward, after the results of an internal survey revealed that just one per cent of its workforce wanted to return to the office full time.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.