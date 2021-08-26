Citigroup tells bankers to 'disconnect' and go away for two weeks - will it work?

Citigroup has told its bankers to take a fortnight off as bosses attempt to improve working conditions for junior staff and to prevent staff burnout, The Times has reported.
Executives at the financial giant want all junior bankers to take off “two, fully disconnected” weeks away before the end of September, amid concerns about long working hours taking their toll. The publication reports that this is said to effect junior bankers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
