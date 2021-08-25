Employer claims climate change forced them to let workers 'sleep on job'

The National Trust, which currently employs more than 10,000 UK-based workers, announced this week that workers would be able to take ‘siestas’ in the summer months, due to the effects of climate change.
Both staff and volunteers of the National Trust based in the south of England will be given working hours more in line with those considered a standard in Mediterranean countries, with earlier starting times, longer lunch breaks and later finishing hours.
