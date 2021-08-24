HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
'Enough is enough' | Employers demand law change after key workers attacked

Employers demand law change after key workers attacked

Leaders within the retail sector are imploring the Government to follow in the footsteps of Scotland and adopt a bill similar to the ‘Protection of Workers Act’.

The act, which offers greater protection of workers in retail roles, officially makes assaulting or abusing shop workers an illegal offence, according to reports from the BBC. Offenders will also be dealt stricter punishments for their crimes.

