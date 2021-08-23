Facebook plans to 'fundamentally transform' working - and it isn't remote or hybrid

Tech giant Facebook hopes to ‘fundamentally transform the way we work’ following the unveiling of its new workplace technology, but how can HR follow suit in future-proofing their working models?
By now, the events of the past 18 months have radically transformed the people function. Zoom calls and remote working are second nature, and firms planning returns to the office are doing so on a mostly part-time basis.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.