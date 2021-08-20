BIGGEST incentives firms are offering to encourage staff vaccine uptake

A £22,000 car prize and cash bonuses are among some of the incentives being offered by UK firms to encourage their staff to get a coronavirus vaccine.
Companies across the globe are also offering a raft of perks and rewards to staff who take up both doses of a vaccine, in a bid to get as much of their workforce double-jabbed, amid rising incidents of virus variants.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.