HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Exclusive video content for HR professionals
Watch on Demand
Season 10

NEW PODCAST | Does HR need to roll out pandemic rewards?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Does HR need to roll out pandemic rewards?

Earlier this week, supermarket firm Morrisons announced that, to reward staff for working hard in the pandemic, its workforce would be able to take Boxing Day off.

Which is why this week, Sophie Parrott, Editor of myGrapevine magazine, sits down with Kieran Howells, Deputy Editor of Executive Grapevine Digital Media, to talk more about pandemic rewards.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Why aren't all staff offered paid leave after a miscarriage?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Legal expert | Why aren't all staff offered paid leave after a miscarriage?

Feature
4 mins read
Steps to a safer workplace
Sterling
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Rescreening | Steps to a safer workplace

Insight
2 mins read
LADbible Group's flexible, family-friendly future
Workforce
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Case study | LADbible Group's flexible, family-friendly future

Magazine
11 mins read
Bumble closes ENTIRE business for week to tackle 'collective burnout'
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Give staff a break' | Bumble closes ENTIRE business for week to tackle 'collective burnout'

News
3 mins read
Making payroll the spark in your HR strategy
SD Worx
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Making payroll the spark in your HR strategy

Webinar
Watch On Demand
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence