Supply chain woes force Nando's to close restaurants

Nando's aims to reopen all its restaurants from Saturday after shutting around 50 outlets because of supply problems.
The popular chicken chain was forced to close several of its restaurants this week after staff shortages at its suppliers’ factories led to some outlets running out of food, the BBC reported.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.