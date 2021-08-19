HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Exclusive video content for HR professionals
Watch on Demand

VIDEO FEATURE | Self-isolation rules change again - what HR can do to adapt

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Self-isolation rules change again - what HR can do to adapt

 

From August 16, people in England and Northern Ireland, who have had two COVID jabs, will no longer be required by law to isolate for 10 days if they’ve been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for the virus.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Why HR should reconsider their approach to CV gaps
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Redundancies & breaks | Why HR should reconsider their approach to CV gaps

Feature
6 mins read
How Yonderdesk is transforming the digital workspace
BPS
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Hybrid working | How Yonderdesk is transforming the digital workspace

Insight
5 mins read
A day in the life of... Katherine Easter, Chief People Officer, Pension Protection Fund
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

myGV Community | A day in the life of... Katherine Easter, Chief People Officer, Pension Protection Fund

Magazine
6 mins read
Deloitte tells UK staff they can choose where & how they work in future
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Best work' | Deloitte tells UK staff they can choose where & how they work in future

News
3 mins read
The rise of employee wellbeing in a post pandemic world
Legal & General
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The rise of employee wellbeing in a post pandemic world

Webinar
Watch On Demand
SMEs - The way forward for wellbeing
Health Shield
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

SMEs - The way forward for wellbeing

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence