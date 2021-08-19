Self-isolation rules change again - what HR can do to adapt

From August 16, people in England and Northern Ireland, who have had two COVID jabs, will no longer be required by law to isolate for 10 days if they’ve been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for the virus.
