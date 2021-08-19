HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Wellbeing | HR staff feel unsupported amid rising workloads

  • News
  • 2 mins read
More than half of all HR practitioners believe that they are not being adequately supported, with over 95% stating that their workload has increased steeply over the last 18 months.

The news comes as part of a study conducted by Breathe, which uncovered that, whilst wellbeing has been high on the agenda of all companies over the course of the pandemic, the majority of HR practitioners feel that they are unsupported.

