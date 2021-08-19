HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Exclusive video content for HR professionals
Watch on Demand

'Shift in attitudes' | 44% of Brits unhappy with current work perks

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
44% of Brits unhappy with current work perks

In this myGrapevine+ piece, find out why some Brits aren’t satisfied with their current work perks, what is viewed as valuable to them, and how work perks can benefit the HR agenda.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+, and is only available as part of our premium membership. Upgrade to myGrapevine+ to read on…

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Why aren't all staff offered paid leave after a miscarriage?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Legal expert | Why aren't all staff offered paid leave after a miscarriage?

Feature
4 mins read
Steps to a safer workplace
Sterling
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Rescreening | Steps to a safer workplace

Insight
2 mins read
LADbible Group's flexible, family-friendly future
Workforce
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Case study | LADbible Group's flexible, family-friendly future

Magazine
11 mins read
What HR needs to know about flexi-season tickets
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Future of commute | What HR needs to know about flexi-season tickets

News
3 mins read
Riding out the Turnover Tsunami: How can modern performance management support retention?
Clear Review
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Riding out the Turnover Tsunami: How can modern performance management support retention?

Webinar
Register Now
SMEs - The way forward for wellbeing
Health Shield
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

SMEs - The way forward for wellbeing

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence