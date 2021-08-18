HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Exclusive video content for HR professionals
Watch on Demand

CIPD & REC | HR reacts as vacancies and wage growth hit all-time high

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
HR reacts as vacancies and wage growth hit all-time high

Wage growth within the UK has hit record levels, as companies looked to fill more than 1million new job vacancies for the first time in recorded history. The scramble for talent, according to analysts, is closely linked to the ceasing of lockdown restrictions.

According to reports from the ONS, average earnings in the three months through June surged a record 8.8% from a year earlier, with the volume of UK job vacancies surging 50,000 to a record high in July.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Why HR should reconsider their approach to CV gaps
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Redundancies & breaks | Why HR should reconsider their approach to CV gaps

  • Feature
  • 6 mins read
Hiring for your own changing organisation
Psychological Consultancy
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Resilience | Hiring for your own changing organisation

  • Insight
  • 5 mins read
Rec expert shares best practice tips for attracting top talent
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

McDonald’s 20k hiring spree | Rec expert shares best practice tips for attracting top talent

  • News
  • 4 mins read
Transform the recruitment process for you and your candidates
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Transform the recruitment process for you and your candidates

  • Webinar
  • Register Now
Guide to choosing a Human Capital Management system
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Guide to choosing a Human Capital Management system

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence