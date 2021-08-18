HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Exclusive video content for HR professionals
Watch on Demand

Bridging the divide | How 'out of touch' leaders can reconnect with staff

  • 7 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How 'out of touch' leaders can reconnect with staff

In this myGrapevine+ feature catalysed by findings from Microsoft’s recently released 2021 Work Trend Index, hear from Joan Burke, Chief People Officer at DocuSign and Dr Nick Taylor, Clinical Psychologist and CEO and Co-Founder of Unmind, about:

  • The remote work-driven shifts in power dynamics and what managers need to do to forge relationships with their teams

  • HR’s role in ensuring managers have the right skills and capabilities to handle the new way of working

  • Why empathy is so important

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership. Upgrade to myGrapevine+ to read more...

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

You might also like

What does HR do next?
Report | What does HR do next?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence