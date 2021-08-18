Firm plans to capture workers' keystrokes - what could this mean for HR?

Amazon plans to monitor how its employees use their keyboards to prevent customer data leaks, according to reports.
In confidential documents obtained by Motherboard, the global tech giant reportedly outlined plans to track the keyboard and mouse patterns of customer service employees, in a bid to catch out rogue workers or hackers from accessing customers' data.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.