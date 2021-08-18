HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Exclusive video content for HR professionals
Watch on Demand

Amazon | Firm plans to capture workers' keystrokes - what could this mean for HR?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Firm plans to capture workers' keystrokes - what could this mean for HR?

Amazon plans to monitor how its employees use their keyboards to prevent customer data leaks, according to reports.

In confidential documents obtained by Motherboard, the global tech giant reportedly outlined plans to track the keyboard and mouse patterns of customer service employees, in a bid to catch out rogue workers or hackers from accessing customers' data.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

How HR can save businesses thousands through first-class conflict resolution
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

£30bn blackhole | How HR can save businesses thousands through first-class conflict resolution

Feature
7 mins read
3 steps to improve the digital workspace experience
Qualtrics
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Remote productivity | 3 steps to improve the digital workspace experience

Insight
4 mins read
Bumble closes ENTIRE business for week to tackle 'collective burnout'
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Give staff a break' | Bumble closes ENTIRE business for week to tackle 'collective burnout'

News
3 mins read
Will Deloitte's 'work from anywhere' plan pay off?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | Will Deloitte's 'work from anywhere' plan pay off?

Podcast
1 mins read
How can HR help the organisation become more resilient?
Jigsaw Cloud
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

How can HR help the organisation become more resilient?

Webinar
Watch On Demand
Guide to choosing a Human Capital Management system
Alight Solutions
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Guide to choosing a Human Capital Management system

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence