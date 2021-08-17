HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Exclusive video content for HR professionals
Watch on Demand

'Vast untapped talent' | Why one firm wants to hire workers from THIS skills-rich demographic

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Why one firm wants to hire workers from THIS skills-rich demographic

An accountancy firm is eyeing up ‘a vast, untapped talent pool’ of retired and mature workers as part of a new recruitment drive, which could give valuable workplace experience and mentorship to young staff.

The Times has reported that Azets, the UK’s largest regional accountancy and business advisor to SMEs, wants to “tap into the mature jobs market to fill at least 10 per cent of its 650 job vacancies over the next year.”

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Why HR should reconsider their approach to CV gaps
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Redundancies & breaks | Why HR should reconsider their approach to CV gaps

  • Feature
  • 6 mins read
How Yonderdesk is transforming the digital workspace
BPS
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Hybrid working | How Yonderdesk is transforming the digital workspace

  • Insight
  • 5 mins read
Communication is the key to change
Frontier Software
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Mini-Feature | Communication is the key to change

  • Magazine
  • 3 mins read
Deloitte tells UK staff they can choose where & how they work in future
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Best work' | Deloitte tells UK staff they can choose where & how they work in future

  • News
  • 3 mins read
Transform the recruitment process for you and your candidates
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Transform the recruitment process for you and your candidates

  • Webinar
  • Register Now
Getting the Employee Experience Right
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Getting the Employee Experience Right

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence