Why one firm wants to hire workers from THIS skills-rich demographic

An accountancy firm is eyeing up ‘a vast, untapped talent pool’ of retired and mature workers as part of a new recruitment drive, which could give valuable workplace experience and mentorship to young staff.
The Times has reported that Azets, the UK’s largest regional accountancy and business advisor to SMEs, wants to “tap into the mature jobs market to fill at least 10 per cent of its 650 job vacancies over the next year.”
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.