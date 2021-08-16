Overwork 'epidemic' raises calls for 'right to disconnect' law

UK workers are in the midst of an ‘epidemic of hidden overtime’, and demand has risen for new laws around a ‘right to disconnect’, according to the latest report from the Autonomy thinktank.

And whilst a vast demographic of workers have been affected by the growing issue of unpaid overtime, the report also discovered that women were 43% more likely to have increased their hours beyond a standard working week than men, leading to a greater risk of negative health impacts and mental health concerns.