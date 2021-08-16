HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Digital Learning Maturity - A map for impact and how to get ready for the journey
Watch Now

'Pingdemic' | Self-isolation rules change to ease staff shortages - here's what HR needs to know

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Self-isolation rules change to ease staff shortages - here's what HR needs to know

With rules around Covid self-isolation being further relaxed, managing workers who have been ‘pinged’ by the NHS app could present headaches for HR.

From August 16, people in England and Northern Ireland, who have had two COVID jabs, will no longer be required now to isolate for 10 days if they been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for the virus.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Why HR should reconsider their approach to CV gaps
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Redundancies & breaks | Why HR should reconsider their approach to CV gaps

  • Feature
  • 6 mins read
Back to the office: Happy or stressed?
WorkL
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Employee wellbeing | Back to the office: Happy or stressed?

  • Insight
  • 5 mins read
A day in the life of... Katherine Easter, Chief People Officer, Pension Protection Fund
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

myGV Community | A day in the life of... Katherine Easter, Chief People Officer, Pension Protection Fund

  • Magazine
  • 6 mins read
HR tips for firms looking to roll out a hybrid working pattern
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Legal advice | HR tips for firms looking to roll out a hybrid working pattern

  • News
  • 4 mins read
Working together through change: Recruit with diversity
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Working together through change: Recruit with diversity

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
Getting the Employee Experience Right
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Getting the Employee Experience Right

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence