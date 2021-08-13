HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Pret a Manger | Chain makes partial U-turn on pandemic bonus cuts after staff threaten strikes

Chain makes partial U-turn on pandemic bonus cuts after staff threaten strikes

Pret a Manger has made a U-turn on its plans to end staff bonuses, which had been temporarily halted during the pandemic before the decision was made not to reimplement them - after workers threatened strike action, the Guardian has reported.

However, the food and beverage chain has not backtracked on its decision to stop paying for break times, meaning that workers may stage industrial action.

