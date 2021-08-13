Chain makes partial U-turn on pandemic bonus cuts after staff threaten strikes

Pret a Manger has made a U-turn on its plans to end staff bonuses, which had been temporarily halted during the pandemic before the decision was made not to reimplement them - after workers threatened strike action, the Guardian has reported.
However, the food and beverage chain has not backtracked on its decision to stop paying for break times, meaning that workers may stage industrial action.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.