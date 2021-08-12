Morrisons reveals pandemic festive 'thank you' to staff - in SUMMER

Whilst the UK may be in the midst of a typically drizzly summer, supermarket chain Morrisons is already looking ahead to the festive season with its latest work perk for employees.
This week, the firm said that, to reward staff for working hard in the pandemic, all of Morrison’s 110,000 workers would be able to take Boxing Day off.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.