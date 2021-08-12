NEW VIDEO FEATURE | Google and Netflix introduce vaccine mandates, should your company?

Uber, Amazon and Apple Inc. are among the many top firms to delay full office returns, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc. But with more employees inevitably returning to offices, some businesses are requiring staff to be double-jabbed before they can gain entry.

In this video, Kieran Howells, Deputy Editor at HR Grapevine, discusses whether companies should follow the likes of Facebook, Google and Netflix in requiring workers to be vaccinated before coming back to the office, and whether it is legal or ethical to enforce vaccine mandates.