Google and Netflix introduce vaccine mandates, should your company?

Uber, Amazon and Apple Inc. are among the many top firms to delay full office returns, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc. But with more employees inevitably returning to offices, some businesses are requiring staff to be double-jabbed before they can gain entry.
In this video, Kieran Howells, Deputy Editor at HR Grapevine, discusses whether companies should follow the likes of Facebook, Google and Netflix in requiring workers to be vaccinated before coming back to the office, and whether it is legal or ethical to enforce vaccine mandates.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.