HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Exclusive video content for HR professionals
Watch on Demand

Uber | Will firm fix 'dire' gig economy rep with unusual approach to perks and benefits?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Will firm fix 'dire' gig economy rep with unusual approach to perks and benefits?

Uber has announced a raft of work perks for its workers, including free language courses and job recommendation letters, in the latest move towards improving the treatment of its gig economy workers.

As reported by PR Newswire, the ride sharing and delivery firm’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi announced new global resources for its drivers and delivery people – including those in the UK.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Revolut's VP of People connects better flexibility with engagement
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Overseas working | Revolut's VP of People connects better flexibility with engagement

Feature
3 mins read
Steps to a safer workplace
Sterling
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Rescreening | Steps to a safer workplace

Insight
2 mins read
Government could recommend long-term work from home
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'New business rules' | Government could recommend long-term work from home

News
2 mins read
What HR can learn from Iceland's four-day week success
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | What HR can learn from Iceland's four-day week success

Podcast
11 mins
6 ways HR can upskill their business at scale
CrossKnowledge
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

6 ways HR can upskill their business at scale

Webinar
Register Now
SMEs - The way forward for wellbeing
Health Shield
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

SMEs - The way forward for wellbeing

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence