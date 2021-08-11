HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Exclusive video content for HR professionals
Watch on Demand

Legal | Menopause-related tribunals quadruple in 3 years

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Menopause-related tribunals quadruple in 3 years

Employment tribunals centring on menopause-related issues have quadrupled in the past three years, new analysis from the Menopause Experts Group has revealed.

A total of 43 cases referencing menopause were referred in the tribunal process since April 2017. The analysis found that there were six cases in the last nine months of 2017, compared with ten of in the first six months of this year.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

How HR can tackle 'the last unspoken and accepted form of discrimination in the workplace'
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Ageism | How HR can tackle 'the last unspoken and accepted form of discrimination in the workplace'

Feature
7 mins read
Post-pandemic etiquette: inclusive behaviour for international teams
Learnlight
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Virtual workplace | Post-pandemic etiquette: inclusive behaviour for international teams

Insight
9 mins read
Jasmin Mantel, Head of HR at SAP UK
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Star Interview | Jasmin Mantel, Head of HR at SAP UK

Magazine
6 mins read
How these firms are championing LGBT+ inclusion
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Wickes & BAT | How these firms are championing LGBT+ inclusion

News
4 mins read
The rise of employee wellbeing in a post pandemic world
Legal & General
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The rise of employee wellbeing in a post pandemic world

Webinar
Watch On Demand
The State of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace
iCIMS
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The State of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence