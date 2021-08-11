Menopause-related tribunals quadruple in 3 years

Employment tribunals centring on menopause-related issues have quadrupled in the past three years, new analysis from the Menopause Experts Group has revealed.
A total of 43 cases referencing menopause were referred in the tribunal process since April 2017. The analysis found that there were six cases in the last nine months of 2017, compared with ten of in the first six months of this year.
