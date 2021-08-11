Google could cut remote workers' wages - rolling out a tool to show staff how much they'll lose

Google employees have been using the company’s internal salary calculator to find out if they’ll face a pay cut for choosing to work remotely, it has been reported.

The news agency Reuters reported that employees of the tech giant, who were based in the same office before the pandemic, could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently. And those with long commutes to the office could be hit even harder, according to the firm’s own company pay calculator, which has reportedly been seen by Reuters.