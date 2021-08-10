HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Exclusive video content for HR professionals
Watch on Demand

Furlough | How HR can prepare for end of Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme

  • 7 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How HR can prepare for end of Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme

In this myGrapevine+ exclusive hear from Karen Jackson, Managing Director at Didlaw, and Maureen Sandbach, People Director at BaxterStorey, about:

  • What to do about redundancies as the furlough scheme winds down
  • Ensuring fairness at all stages of the furloughed employee return process
  • The new, and pressing, role of health and safety management

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership. Upgrade to myGrapevine+ to read on…

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

You might also like

1 in 5 firms consider cutting jobs as furlough scheme winds down
'Employers are struggling' | 1 in 5 firms consider cutting jobs as furlough scheme winds down
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Primark to hand back £121m in furlough money
Covid cash return | Primark to hand back £121m in furlough money
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
HR tips for re-engaging furloughed employees
PODCAST | HR tips for re-engaging furloughed employees
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence