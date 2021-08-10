Gov minister says remote workers deserve pay cut

An unnamed Government Cabinet minister has sparked controversy by suggesting that civil servants should either return to their offices on Whitehall, or face a dock in their pay if they refuse.
The anonymous minister alleged, as reported by the Daily Mail, that following the extended remote working period as a result of the coronavirus, returning to a central place of work should be mandatory – with refusal leading to reductions in salary.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.