'Out of touch' | Gov minister says remote workers deserve pay cut

Gov minister says remote workers deserve pay cut

An unnamed Government Cabinet minister has sparked controversy by suggesting that civil servants should either return to their offices on Whitehall, or face a dock in their pay if they refuse.

The anonymous minister alleged, as reported by the Daily Mail, that following the extended remote working period as a result of the coronavirus, returning to a central place of work should be mandatory – with refusal leading to reductions in salary.

