NASDAQ Stock Exchange demands listed companies diversify their boardrooms

Firms currently listed on the Nasdaq, America’s second largest stock exchange, which tracks over 3,300 stocks, will have to adhere to new targets around gender and diversity, the exchange this week confirmed.
Companies such as Apple and Tesla, which are listed on the exchange, will be required to have at least two diverse directors, or will have to justify why they don’t, in accordance with the new regulations set out by the Nasdaq.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.