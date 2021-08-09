HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Activision 'culture crisis' | Top HR boss quits as function accused of 'doing nothing' amid sexual harrasment case

Top HR boss quits as function accused of 'doing nothing' amid sexual harrasment case

Leaders at video game giant Activision Blizzard have departed the company as it faces a sexual harassment lawsuit, including fresh claims that HR leaders advised some alleged victims not to take action against their abusers.

The World of Warcraft developer is currently facing legal action in the US after claims of sexual harassment, unequal pay and inappropriate behaviour were lodged by former employees.

