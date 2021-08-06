Deloitte unveils climate change education programme for 330,000 staff - here's why

Deloitte has announced it is rolling out a new climate learning programme for all 330,000 of its workers across the globe.

Described as “a first-of-its-kind among major global organisations,” the company has teamed up with WWF (World Wildlife Fund) for a new programme which has been designed to “inform, challenge and inspire” workers to learn about the impacts of climate change and empower them to address climate change by making responsible choices at home and at work.