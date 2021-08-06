HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Exclusive video content for HR professionals
Watch on Demand

'A powerful tool' | Deloitte unveils climate change education programme for 330,000 staff - here's why

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Deloitte unveils climate change education programme for 330,000 staff - here's why

Deloitte has announced it is rolling out a new climate learning programme for all 330,000 of its workers across the globe.

Described as “a first-of-its-kind among major global organisations,” the company has teamed up with WWF (World Wildlife Fund) for a new programme which has been designed to “inform, challenge and inspire” workers to learn about the impacts of climate change and empower them to address climate change by making responsible choices at home and at work.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

How Capital One is making their firm more racially inclusive
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Black Lives Matter | How Capital One is making their firm more racially inclusive

Feature
7 mins read
4 secrets from the music industry for irresistible communications
Acteon
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Audience engagement | 4 secrets from the music industry for irresistible communications

Insight
5 mins read
Move over LXP, there's a new player in town and its name is the “Opportunity Marketplace”
SAP
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | Move over LXP, there's a new player in town and its name is the “Opportunity Marketplace”

Magazine
6 mins read
Superdrug's People Director on the key to staff development
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Learning is a key value' | Superdrug's People Director on the key to staff development

News
4 mins read
Transform the recruitment process for you and your candidates
Sova
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Transform the recruitment process for you and your candidates

Webinar
Register Now
Driving growth and ROI to organisations with digital coaching
CoachHub
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Driving growth and ROI to organisations with digital coaching

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence